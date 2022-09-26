In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / 26 September 2022 3:03 pm / 0 comments

Tesla has issued a recall for nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the United States due to an issue involving its power windows, Reuters reports. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affected vehicles have a window automatic reversal system that may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

This poses a safety hazard as anti-pinch systems are designed to reduce the risk of injury by not exerting excessive force when an object (like a person’s hand or finger) is detected. The recall covers certain 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X cars.

The terminology is outdated & inaccurate. This is a tiny over-the-air software update. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no injuries. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2022

Thankfully, the fix is relatively simple and involves pushing an over-the-air (OTA) software update to affected cars, which Tesla has already begun doing. This is at no charge and owners will begun receiving notification letters from November 15 this year.

The electric car company said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, accidents, injuries or deaths related to the recall, with CEO Elon Musk taking to Twitter to call NHTSA’s use of the word ‘recall’ as terminology that is “outdated & inaccurate” since it’s not a physical recall that requires customers to head to a service centre.