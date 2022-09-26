In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 September 2022 12:49 pm / 1 comment

Spotted undergoing road testing in Malaysia is the Vietnam market Yamaha Sirius Fi, an underbone, or kapchai, category motorcycle. The local Malaysian market equivalent to the Sirius Fi is the Yamaha Lagenda 115Z, last updated in 2020 and currently retailing at a price of RM5,180 recommended retail.

In the photos sent in by eagle-eyed paultan.org reader Aswad Ali, a pair of Sirius Fis clad in overall black were spotted road testing on the highway heading out of Sungai Buloh where the Hong Leong Yamaha factory is based. The Sirius Fis, wearing trade plates, were accompanied by another pair of Yamaha kapchais.

Differences between Vietnam version and the Sirius Fi spotted in Malaysia is in the tail light, the Vietnam market model coming with a single unit combining the brake lights and turn signals. In Malaysia, separate turn signals are mandatory and this can be seen in the spy shot of the test bike, indicating the Sirius Fi is heading for Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) and Malaysian homologation soon.

Intended for the budget conscious customer, the Sirius Fi is priced at between 21 million dong (RM4,069), and 23.8 million dong (RM4,611) in Vietnam, depending on whether it comes with a single hydraulic front disc brake and drum rear brake, or hydraulic discs front and rear.

As for the engine, the Sirius carries the same 113.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as the Lagenda, claimed to produce 9.92 hp at 7,750 rpm and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power goes through a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain drive to the rear wheel.

In terms of fitted equipment, the Sirius Fi keeps things simple, with halogen lights and analog instrument panel showing the usual information as well as gear position indicator, and fuel level. A unique feature of the Sirius Fi is the provision of an underseat storage space that holds a single open-face helmet.