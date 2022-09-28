In Cars, Jaguar, Land Rover, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 28 September 2022 2:53 pm / 0 comments

Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has been awarded the Retailer of the Year (Asia Pacific) title at the regional Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards 2021/22. It’s the third time JLRM has clinched the award.

Alongside the award, JLRM was named the category winner in the aspects of marketing, customer service, and sales. JLRM has set a new milestone with their win, and the second consecutive one having won it in 2020/21. JLRM marked its first award in 2018/19.

Jeffrey Gan, managing director, retail and distribution, Sime Darby Motors Malaysia said, “In line with Sime Darby Motors’ drive to bring world-class services to customers, this award reflects JLRM’s continued commitment to be at the top of its game in the luxury car segment. Furthermore, as an international award, it celebrates the performance and capabilities of the talent pool cultivated by Sime Darby Motors, on par with the highest global standards.”

The annual awards involve Jaguar Land Rover retailers from 13 countries across the region and recognises top performers for outstanding customer service. The nominees for the awards are evaluated based on their performance in marketing, sales and customer service, staff training, and retailer presentation.

Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, managing director of JLRM said, “We are truly humbled to receive this honour for the third year. In fact, the same core leadership and team have driven JLRM over the past three awards. This is indeed a testament to the great teamwork, dedication, and commitment of the JLRM team, especially from customer service, sales, and marketing.”