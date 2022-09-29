In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 September 2022 10:41 am / 0 comments

New in the Vietnam scooter market is the 2022 Yamaha Grande 125 hybrid scooter, priced at 45.9 million dong (RM8,927) for the Standard model. There are also the Grande 125 Special Edition and Limited, priced up to 51 million dong (RM9,919) with the only difference between the three models being colour options.

The Grande 125 is equipped with Yamaha’s current scooter technology inducing full LCD instrument panel and Y-Connect smartphone connectivity. Also standard equipment is a USB charging port, storage cubby in the front cowl and body panel styling that give the Grande 125 a retro-modern feel.

Engine power for the Grande 125 is similar to the Yamaha Fazzio scooter recently released in Thailand and Vietnam. A single-cylinder, air-cooled mill fed by EFI displaces 125 cc and produces a claimed 8.3 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

On acceleration, the Grande’s internal combustion engine is assisted by the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) for a maximum period of three seconds. Fuel efficiency is further improved by the engine start/stop system that shuts the engine down at standstill and starts up when the throttle is twisted.

27-litres of storage space is found under the set while the fuel filler cap located under the passenger grab handle accesses the 4.4-litre fuel tank. Other specifications include a hydraulic front and mechanical rear drum brake, single-channel ABS, smart key access and 12-inch wheels front and rear shod with identically sized 110/70 tyres.



