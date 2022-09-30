In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 September 2022 11:29 am / 3 comments

Everyone wants to get to where they’re going fast, sure, but that’s no reason for potong Q, even if you subscribe to the “siapa cepat, dia dapat” line of thought. If you think that the action is top of the list of traffic offences committed on a daily basis, you’re right.

In a recent cross-border traffic operation involving Melaka, Johor and Negri Sembilan road transport department (JPJ) state offices, queue-cutting was the number one traffic misdemeanour that errant motorists were caught for, Bernama reports.

The operation saw action being taken against 556 road users for various offences in the Southern Zone Op Rentas Sempadan, and of these, 252 road users were nabbed for attempting to jump the queue. According to Melaka JPJ director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff, most of the queue-cutting involved use of the emergency lane and was mostly detected in Cheng Height, Bertam Malim and Padang Keladi.

“Emergency lanes can only be used by vehicles authorised under the Road Transport Act 1987 including ambulances, police cars and JPJ vehicles as well as those on duty,” he said. He added that if convicted, offenders face a fine of not more than RM2,000 and/or a jail term of up to six months.

In the three-day operation, a total of 956 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 662 vehicles for various offences including modifications, tinted windows and not complying with tyre specifications. Additionally, four foreign nationals, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested for not having a driver’s licence.