MotoGP is back in Sepang after a Covid-enforced break and the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia (the national oil company has replaced Shell as the Malaysian GP title sponsor) will be happening from October 21-23. Malaysia will be hosting the FIM MotoGP World Championship till 2024 after SIC signed a new contract with Dorna Sports.

Heading to the race? Why not just sit back and relax in the bus or even have a nap instead of battling traffic, looking for parking and paying toll. Rapid KL is offering bus services from the city to Sepang and back, and tickets will go on sale on from this Thursday, October 6.

Buses will pick up passengers from KLCC and KL Sentral, as well as KLIA2. Tickets from both points in the city is priced at RM20 one way and RM35 for a return ticket. The shorter hop from the airport to the track is RM12 one way.

For all three days, the first bus will depart the city at 8am, while the last bus heading to Sepang will be at 1pm. For the trip back to KL from Sepang, the first bus will depart at 4pm and the last bus will do so at 7pm. The frequency is 30 minutes.

Where exactly are the pick up points? The KLCC point is at the bus stop on Jalan Ampang, opposite Avenue K. The KL Sentral point is the side entrance near the ERL Departure Hall, facing Sooka Sentral. KLIA2? Look for Door 3 at the transport hub, Level 1.

KL-SIC tickets can be bought from major LRT stations (KLCC, KL Sentral, Masjid Jamek, Pasar Seni) and the concession card counter at Pasar Seni, from October 6. KLIA2-SIC tickets will only go on sale during the race weekend. Look for Counter 10 at the transport hub.