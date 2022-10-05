In Audi, Cars, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 5 October 2022 1:21 pm / 0 comments

First revealed 12 years ago in 2010, the Audi R8 GT was a lighter, faster and more powerful version of the standard R8 V10 then. The GT legacy is set to continue with the new, second edition of the exclusive supercar – behold, the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD. Quite a mouthful eh?

Based on the R8 V10 performance RWD, the R8 GT produces 620 PS and 565 Nm, with an 8,700 rpm redline courtesy of Audi Sport GmbH. The R8 V10 performance RWD only made 570 PS and 550 Nm. The 620 PS also makes the R8 GT the most powerful rear-wheel drive supercar in Audi’s history. Special features in the engine bay include an intake manifold painted in black, as seen in the R8 GT race car.

With the performance upgrades, 0-100 km/h takes just 3.4 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 10.1 seconds, and keep it in full throttle and the R8 GT will hit a 320 km/h top speed. The blistering acceleration is also owed to the new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for even faster gear shifts, thanks to revised gear ratios.

Other mechanical upgrades include a new Torque Rear Drive Mode which allows drivers to enjoy controlled and precise oversteer. The system offers seven different settings in the traction control system where Level 1 allows a little wheel slippage while Level 7 allows for maximum.

Power is then sent to the rear wheels accordingly, based on the accelerator pedal position, steering angle, wheel speed sensors and selected gear. The seven different levels can be adjusted on the steering wheel.

The R8 GT has also undergone significant weight reduction to go with the additional power. Compared to the R8 V10 performance RWD, the R8 GT is 20 kilograms lighter, at 1,570 kilograms. Contributing to the weight reduction are lightweight, forged 20-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres. The lightweight wheels are based on Audi’s race cars.

Sitting behind the forged wheels are lightweight ceramic brakes. The R8 GT’s reduced weight is also courtesy of a front anti-roll bar made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic. Other exclusive R8 GT upgrades include R8 bucket seats and a performance sports suspension. An even sportier coilover suspension is optionally available, allowing for trim position, compression, and rebound adjustments.

On the outside, the R8 GT differentiates itself with black “R8 GT” lettering at the rear and a carbon aero kit in high gloss, for better stability and higher corner speeds. The wind tunnel-developed carbon aero kit consists of a front splitter, side skirt covers, trims for the rear bumper, a rear diffuser, and a gooseneck rear wing. The R8 GT is available in matte Suzuka Gray, Tangorot metallic, and Daytona Gray metallic.

Inside the red and black interior, R8 GT touches include red seat belts – similar to the first R8 GT – sequential numbering by the gear selector, and R8 GT lettering on the bucket seats and floor mats. Only 333 units of the second edition R8 GT will be available, which will go on sale in 2023, priced from 225,000 euros (RM1.04 million).