In Audi, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 6 October 2022 5:32 pm / 2 comments

The second-generation Audi A3 Sedan appears set for its Malaysian market arrival soon, as the Audi Centre Setia Alam Instagram profile has announced that a special preview will be held at its location this week, from October 9 to 10, 2022.

Originally having made its debut in April 2020, the compact sedan’s preview arrival in Malaysia this month will come roughly three and a half years after the first-generation facelift arrived locally, when it was launched in sole 1.4 TSI guise, priced at RM239,900 on-the-road at the time.

The preview announcement for the second-generation A3 Sedan has yet to reveal technical details for the Malaysian market offering, though it can be expected to follow convention in offering a turbocharged petrol powertrain; for the current generation, this can be expected to be the 35 TFSI petrol variant that packs the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol inline-four cylinder engine rated at 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

While a six-speed manual is offered in its native European market, the A3 Sedan for Malaysia will almost certainly get the two-pedal transmission, which is the S tronic seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. In either guise, the 35 TFSI does 0-100 km/h in 8.4 seconds and a top speed of 232 km/h.

The second-generation A3 Sedan has grown compared to its predecessor, now measuring 4,500 mm long (40 mm longer), 1,820 mm wide (20 mm wider) and 1,430 mm tall (10 mm taller), while wheelbase has remained unchanged at 2,637 mm. Inside, front headroom has increased by 10 mm, while luggage capacity continues to be 425 litres.

Mechanically, the A3 Sedan employs a four-link rear suspension configuration as standard whereas the A3 Sportback hatch uses a torsion beam for lower-specification variants, and European specification offers sports suspension with adaptive dampers.

Also offered on the A3 Sedan is the Audi pre sense driver assist suite that includes collision avoidance assist as standard, while optional kit consists of forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise assist, cross-traffic assist, and surround-view cameras.

More will be known about the Malaysian-market second-generation Audi A3 Sedan at its preview at Audi Centre Setia Alam. What’s your preferred flavour of A3, dear readers – Sedan, or Sportback?

GALLERY: Second-generation Audi A3 sedan