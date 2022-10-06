By Gerard Lye / 6 October 2022 5:52 pm / 0 comments

With Malaysia currently in the monsoon transition phase from October until November, heavy rains are to be expected, which can cause flash floods as we’ve witnessed recently. Getting water off the roads and into the drainage system is an important aspect of flood prevention, and one man took it upon himself to do just that on a busy section of the Pasir Gudang Highway.

In viral videos posted on TikTok by user @juharmariankha, the man in question is seen in the rain using a cangkul or hoe to dig a path to allow water gathering on the road surface to flow into the nearby drain.

Upon completing his work, we can see water flowing rapidly into the drain, likely preventing that section of the highway from being flooded and potentially stranding motorists. The Pasir Gudang Highway has experienced flooding in the past, as reported by The Star in June this year.

To keep track of weather forecasts and warnings, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has these channels available: official website, social media pages (Facebook, Twitter), myCuaca mobile app (iOS, Android) or by contacting its hotline at 1-300-22-1638.

If you plan to drive and the clouds look a little gloomy, it’s best to check if there are any flash floods affecting areas along your route. Aside from MetMalaysia, you can also refer to traffic alert updates to better decide if you should head out or delay your trip. Don’t forget Special Perils insurance coverage too, which can provide some relief if the undesirable and completely unavoidable happen.