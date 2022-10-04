In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 October 2022 5:37 pm / 3 comments

With Malaysian currently in the monsoon transition phase from October 3 until November this year, social media is buzzing with flash floods reported in several areas as at the time of writing.

Going through Twitter, areas in the Klang Valley currently with high water levels in the past hour or so include Jalan Kuchai Lama, the Semantan interchange, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Tunku Abdul Halim and certain sections of the Puchong–Sungai Besi Highway (Bukit Jalil Highway).

If you’re planning to drive home or to another location, do check beforehand if there are any flash floods affecting areas along your chosen route. Delay your journey if possible and avoid forcing your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car – Special Perils insurance coverage can provide some relief if the undesirable and completely unavoidable happen.

To keep track of weather forecasts and warnings, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has these channels available: official website, social media pages (Facebook, Twitter), myCuaca mobile app (iOS, Android) or by contacting its hotline at 1-300-22-1638.

#kltu JALAN KUCHAI LAMA : Jangkakan kelewatan sekitar kawasan ini ekoran daripada air bertakung dan banjir kilat. Sila pandu dengan berhati-hati. pic.twitter.com/nuo30PtZus — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) October 4, 2022

#kltu JALAN TUANKU ABD HALIM: Banjir kilat dilaporkan berhampiran persimpangan Semantan telah mengakibatkan kesesakan dari Taman Duta. pic.twitter.com/AtJh3TCMt3 — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) October 4, 2022