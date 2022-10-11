In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 11 October 2022 3:08 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that it sold 9,233 vehicles in September. Of the total, 9,098 units were of Toyota models, while Lexus models accounted for the remaining 135 units. Last month’s combined sales total represented an increase of 142 units (or 1.56%) over the 9,091 units managed in August.

The total in September was also an improvement over the same month in 2021, being 1,200 units, or nearly 15%, more than the 8,033 cars it sold in September last year.

As for year-to-date sales, the total managed for the first three quarters of 2022 stood at 70,872 units, which is 24,754 units (or 54%) more than the 46,118 units accomplished by the company over the same period last year. While the difference is significant, it’s important to remember that the local car industry was affected by Covid-19 lockdowns in 2021, resulting in patchy volumes over the course of the year.