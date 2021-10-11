In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 11 October 2021 6:43 pm / 5 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) delivered a total 8,033 units of Toyota and Lexus vehicles in September 2021, which an increase of 5,509 units or 218% from August 2021, where just 2,524 units were sold. The figure also represents a 43% increase compared to the same month in 2020, the company added.

Toyota vehicles accounted for 7,931 units of all units sold in September, with Lexus vehicles making up the remaining 102 units. With the latest result, UMWT’s cumulative sales for the first nine months of 2021 now stands at 43,594 units.

This is significantly more than the 25,978 units recorded during the same period in 2020, although it should be noted that the various movement control orders implemented last year affected new car sales in the industry.

“We are certainly pleased to see the market steadily moving towards normalcy as the past few months have been challenging for us. Our showrooms have been open and receiving many customers daily, and bookings for the latest models have been increasing,” said UMWT president Ravindran Kurusamy.

“I would like to assure our customers that they will be safe and protected when they visit our showrooms or service centres but at the same time, we remind them that they need to comply with the SOPs. This means having temperature scans and registering their visit using the MySejahtera app, as well as using hand sanitizers and facemasks at all times,” he added.