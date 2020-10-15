In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 15 October 2020 2:00 pm / 6 comments

UMW Holdings has announced UMW Toyota’s sales performance results for September as well as for the third quarter of 2020. In September, UMWT sold 5,605 units, with the Toyota Vios, Yaris and Hilux being the top sales contributors for the brand during the month.

As for the Q3 2020 sales performance, the company revealed that 18,870 units were shifted by UMWT during the quarter, which was an improvement of 2,242 units (or 13.5%) over the 16,628 units registered in the same period last year. The company added that for the first nine months of 2020, UMWT managed to sell 37,339 units, which is 70.5% of its revised target to sell 53,000 units this year.

The press statement issued by UMW Holdings also revealed the September and Q3 sales numbers for Perodua, in which it has a 38% stake. UMW Holdings acting president and group CEO Azmin Che Yusoff said that the company was pleased with the encouraging sales achieved by both UMWT and Perodua in the third quarter of the year, despite the challenging market environment as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are also thankful to the government for introducing economic stimulus packages and for implementing the sales tax exemption to boost the automotive industry in Malaysia. We are confident that the strong sales momentum will continue into the final quarter of the year,” he said in the statement.