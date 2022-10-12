In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 October 2022 6:00 pm / 1 comment

Electronic Arts has released the first trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, which is a new entry to the franchise after an almost three-year hiatus – the last NFS game to be released was 2019’s Need for Speed Heat.

First teased during the EA Play Live event in 2020, Need for Speed Unbound is set to be released on December 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X and S (pre-orders start November 29). Criterion Games, which previously made 2012’s Need for Speed Most Wanted, returns as the developer of the latest NFS game, with input from Codemasters following the latter’s acquisition by EA back in February 2021.

Based on the trailer, Need for Speed Unbound brings back familiar gameplay elements like street racing, vehicle customisation, open world exploration and cop evasion. The game also boasts some unique visuals by overlaying cartoonish smoke and particle effects on realistic car models.

The curious visual effects – called ‘Tags’ by the publisher – pop up when performing various actions like deploying boost, drifting and more, but EA has confirmed in a tweet that you can turn the effects by not adding them in the first place.

The publisher is slowly revealing more information with scheduled “drops” on its official website, but what we know so far, aside from what’s already shown in the trailer and first gameplay footage, is the game will take place in the fictional city of Lakeshore City. Rapper A$AP Rocky also shows up (in cel-shaded form) as what appears to be the game’s antagonist with a virtual recreation of his own custom Mercedes-Benz 190E.

More importantly, we also get a complete list of all 143 cars that will be available in the game, which we’ve listed out here: