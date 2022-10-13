In Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 13 October 2022 4:31 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen and Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM), together with Goh Brothers Motor, has officially launched a new Volkswagen 4S centre located Setia Alam, Shah Alam. Volkswagen Setia Alam is the 18th Volkswagen dealership in the country and the third to be operated by Goh Brothers Motor after its Juru and Ipoh outlets.

With a built-up area of 60,000 square feet, the new four-storey facility sports the latest corporate identity as well as furnishing and equipment that comply with Volkswagen standards. On its mezzanine floor showroom that spans 2,970 square feet, a total of eight cars can be displayed and there’s also a comfortable customer lounge.

Meanwhile, the service centre occupies two floors of the building and covers 10,200 square feet. Manned by 15 experienced technicians, the facility has the capacity to service up to 30 Volkswagen vehicles per day.

In conjunction with the launch of Volkswagen Setia Alam, customers who have not serviced their cars for over six months are invited to bring them to the outlet for a complimentary 20-point safety diagnostic and health check available throughout the month of October.

“Our good relationship with our dealer partner, Goh Brothers, has culminated to the opening of the Setia Alam dealership. This opening further expands our network of dealers and the presence of Volkswagen in the country. I would like to extend our congratulations to Goh Brothers on the opening and our appreciation for your commitment to the Volkswagen brand,” said Erik Winter, managing director of VPCM.

“With the expansion of the business in the new area, Volkswagen Setia Alam will serve the community within the township and surrounding areas, including Shah Alam and Klang. We would like to welcome all Volkswagen fans and customers to visit our authorised 4S centre and enjoy an enhanced ownership experience with Goh Brothers Motor,” commented Goh Kian Sin, managing director of Goh Brothers Motor.

Volkswagen Setia Alam is located at U13, 22 A Persiaran Setia Dagang Seksyen, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor. The outlet is open from Monday to Sunday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, but aftersales services are only available from Monday to Saturday.