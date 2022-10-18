In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 October 2022 12:30 pm / 0 comments

Etiqa has announced that insurance and takaful coverage for electric vehicle (EV) home chargers is now available under its product portfolio. The coverage is available as a complimentary add-on to an Etiqa private car policy or certificate for newly-registered battery-powered EVs or plug-in hybrids (PHEV).

To promote its introduction, the company is offering the home wall charger coverage as a limited-time free add-on for newly-registered EV motor insurance and takaful policies from now until March 31, 2023. Also available is standalone coverage for EV home chargers under the All Risks insurance and takaful plan, this being for EV owners who have purchased a EV home wall charger separately from their new motor insurance/takaful.

The EV home charger coverage add-on provides reimbursements of up to RM12,000 to replace or repair your EV home charger in the event of loss or damage due to fire, theft (forcible & violent entry), lightning, explosion, bursting or overflowing of water tanks or pipes, typhoon, windstorm, earthquake and flood. The motor insurance and takaful plans are underwritten by Etiqa General Insurance and Etiqa General Takaful.

“As a leading insurance and takaful operator that champions sustainability, Etiqa is pleased to offer the first-in-Malaysia insurance and takaful coverage for EV home chargers. We hope that this will ease the concerns of car owners in considering EVs as an attractive option when purchasing new vehicles and spark further conversation in the personal choices we can all make to tackle climate change,” said Etiqa chief strategy officer Chris Eng.

Find out more about the insurance and takaful coverage for EV home chargers at eti.qa/ev-insurance or eti.qa/ev-takaful, or visit the nearest Maybank branch.