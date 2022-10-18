In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 18 October 2022 10:00 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) and Mercedes-Benz Services Malaysia (MBSM) have announced the introduction of the upgraded Extended Limited Warranty (ELW) programme, which provides customers with continued peace of mind ownership beyond the standard four-year warranty that comes with new Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold in the country.

As a brief recap, the ELW is a limited warranty undertaken by MBM that is available for purchase for a variety of models. The latest version of the programme includes the A-, B-, C-, E- S-Class well as the CLA, CLS, SL and selected AMG 35, 45, 43 and 53 models. Other models that are part of the programme are the GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class.

Now underwritten by AXA Affin General Insurance (previously Allianz), customers will have two plans to choose from – Essential and Comprehensive – that are offered as a one- or two-year subscription. Pricing ranges from RM1,488 to RM17,888 depending on the combination chosen.

With the Essential plan, insured customers are entitled to a total claimable value of RM125,000 for the fifth or sixth year of coverage. This amount increases to RM200,000 should you opt to purchase the combined fifth- and sixth-year coverage. The same is true of the Comprehensive plan too, which offers a total claimable value of RM150,000 for the fifth or sixth of coverage, increasing to RM250,000 when you combine both.

Click to view pricing for the Extended Limited Warranty programme

The difference between the two, aside from the total claimable value you’re entitled to, are the components covered under the programme. Under the Essential plan, nine components are covered, namely the engine, transmission, brakes, air-conditioning system, suspension, steering, power windows and both front-wheel and rear-wheel drive systems.

The Comprehensive plan, as the name suggests, includes the components covered under the Essential Plan, but adds on further components. These are a car’s active and passive systems, audio system, engine control unit and tyre pressure monitoring system, instrument cluster, on-board vehicle sensors, all other control units and other electrical components.

Cars with a rear seat entertainment system and Airmatic struts are also covered under the Comprehensive plan, although the latter is limited to 100,000 km of mileage coverage. The previous ELW programme did not include a second plan, so the Comprehensive option is a new addition.

Components replaced under this programme is further covered by a 24-month guarantee, which allows for free repairs or replacements at any Mercedes-Benz authorised service network beyond the extended warranty period.

The ELW can be purchased for new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles within the first four years of the registration date, and customers can choose to do so during or after vehicle purchase. Unlimited mileage coverage is provided for cars not exceeding 125,000 km before the start of their fifth year and 150,000 km before the start of their sixth year – this is prior to the purchase of the ELW.

“The Extended Limited Warranty Programme was developed and designed to offer our customers the flexibility to choose additional coverage best suited for their lifestyle and driving needs. Not only does the programme offer them extended peace of mind, but it also aims to enhance their overall ownership experience in the later years. We are confident that our customers will see the value of this additional coverage as this ensures their vehicle will receive ultimate protection for absolute peace of mind,” said Anamika Talwar, managing director of MBSM.

“Our customers are our top priority, and our goal is to provide them confidence and peace of mind. This Extended Limited Warranty Programme is one of the many programmes to come in providing our customers a comprehensive and seamless ownership experience throughout their journey with us,“ added Edmin Naidoo, VP of customer services at MBM.