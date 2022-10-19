In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 19 October 2022 5:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is set to take place over the weekend of November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), with amazing deals on a wide variety of vehicles from a multitude of brands.

Just like at the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) held in March, this year’s ACE – which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar – is the place to be to test drive and purchase your ideal new or pre-owned car.

One of the brands that will be present at the event is Mercedes-Benz, which is being represented by Cycle & Carriage. Attendees will be able to get up close with several models by the German marque at ACE, including core offerings like the C-Class and E-Class, both in their range-topping C300 AMG Line and E300 AMG Line variants respectively.

For those who are leaning towards performance, Cycle & Carriage will also be presenting the AMG GLA35 4Matic and A35 4Matic Sedan. Both pack 306 PS and 400 Nm from a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, so these compact models are capable of some impressive performance.

If electric efficiency is more your cup of tea, the EQB350 4Matic will also be on display at ACE. A member of the brand’s EQ line-up of electric vehicles, the fully electric SUV not only sports a capable zero-emissions powertrain, but is practical thanks to its three-row seating arrangement that can accommodate up to seven passengers.

As for test drive vehicles, both the C200 Avantgarde Line and E200 Avantgarde Line will be available for sampling. Those that want to experience the power of the GLA35 and A35 will also be able to get behind the wheel of both at ACE.

Mercedes-Benz is just one of a few premium car brands that will be at ACE, with others being BMW and MINI that will be represented by Wheelcorp Premium. Other brands in attendance include Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru.

The first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Additionally, myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

If that’s not enough, confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes. These include ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Even though the country has moved into the endemic phase that has resulted in the easing of rules and regulations, we will still be taking every possible measure to keep visitors safe. As such, you are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event. As always, stay safe and see you at ACE!