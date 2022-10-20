In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2022 5:06 pm / 2 comments

We did say Hammy the Dirty Badger is rarely wrong about these things and it appears the Kawasaki ZX-25R has arrived in Malaysia. Spotted in the Modenas booth at the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, this ZX-25R was being readied for display at the EMOS booth in the concourse area.

From the safety and manufacturer’s stickers on the ZX-25R, it appears this is a Thailand market model. It can be assumed that the ZX-25R, when it is released in Malaysia next year as per Modenas CEO Roslan Raskan’s statement, will come in under the AFTA exemption.

This will mean pricing for the ZX-25R will be close to or at the price in Thailand, which is the equivalent of RM36,450. It was earlier speculated the ZX-25R might make an appearance at the Malaysia MotoGP and we now have proof it is so.

What do you think? Are you one of those riders who has been clamouring for the Kawasaki ZX-25R? Well, it is in Malaysia and in the flesh. If you want to have a close up look at it our friend in the industry says a visit to the Modenas booth on Saturday at Sepang International Circuit would be a good time to do so.