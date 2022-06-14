In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 June 2022 7:10 pm / 0 comments

Good news for fans of Kawasaki’s quarter-litre four-cylinder sportsbike, the Kawasaki ZX-25R will be coming to Malaysia in 2023. Launched in 2020, the ZX-25R is already in the Indonesian, Thailand and Philippines markets.

This was announced by Modenas Chief Executive Officer Roslan Roslan during a meeting with the media at the Modenas assembly plant in Gurun, Kedah. Roslan said Kawasaki’s smallest sports bike will arrive in Malaysia next year, but declined to commit to a specific time frame.

As for pricing, no details were forthcoming from Roslan, but for comparison, the ZX-25R was priced at RM28,427 in Indonesia, RM36,450 in Thailand and RM35,692 in the Philippines for 2020. When the ZX-25R arrives in Malaysia, expect pricing to be somewhere near the price levels for Thailand and the Philippines.

The ZX-25R comes with an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displacing 249.8 cc and produces 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm. The quick shifter equipped six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch will propel the ZX-25R to a top speed of 197 km/h.

The ZX-25R comes with technology more commonly seen in larger displacement sports bikes like two ride modes, Full or Low, KTRC traction control and electronic throttle valves. Also standard on the ZX-25R is an immobiliser system.