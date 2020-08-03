In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 August 2020 4:06 pm / 0 comments

Following the launch of the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R in neighbouring Thailand, the next ASEAN country to the Kawasaki’s quarter-litre screamer is the Philippines. Priced at 410,000 php(RM35,692), this compares against the Indonesia price of the ZX-25R at 96 million rupiah (RM27,876) for the standard and 112 million rupiah (RM32,783) for the SE version.

In Thailand, the ZX-25R was launched last July at a price of 269,000 baht (RM36,798) with only the SE version available in that market. This begs the question as to when, if ever, the ZX-25R might make it to the Malaysian market.

There are two colour options for the ZX-25R available in the Philippines market – Candy Plasma Blue and Kawasaki Lime Green – as per a report from Top Gear Philippines. As per the SE specification of the ZX-25R, ABS braking, up-and-down quick shifter and pillion seat cover should be offered as standard, along with a smoked windshield, frame sliders and wheel graphic stickers.

The ZX-25R comes with an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displacing 249.8 cc and produces 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm. According to Kawasaki, the ZX-R with its six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch will get to a top speed of 197 km/h on the race track.

Other riding aids included with the ZX-25R include ride modes – Full or Low – as well as traction control. Upside-side down SFF-BP forks hold up the front end while the rear of the ZX-25R uses a preload-adjustable mono shock.