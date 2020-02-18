In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 February 2020 4:59 pm / 0 comments

After being unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019, the 2020 Kawasaki ZX-25R might get its inaugural sales launch in Indonesia as soon as April. This is because Kawasaki Indonesia has been showing a series of detailed teaser videos on its Youtube channel, seven as of this post.

Although a four-cylinder, quarter-litre is not a new thing for Kawasaki – Malaysian riders will fondly remember the ZXR250 four-cylinder with air intakes referred to as “washing machine hoses” – what will set the ZX-25R apart from the competition is that is uses four pistons compared to the norm of two pistons or singles in this market segment.

From what is known, the ZX-25R uses an inline four-cylinder mill with liquid-cooling and DOHC. However, from the video, a redline of 17,000 rpm has been revealed, putting it in company such as the 1985 Yamaha Phazer FZ250 with its 20,000 rpm rev limit.

No numbers have been revealed for the ZX-25R but from historical data, something like 45 hp and 25 Nm of torque would not be out of the question for an engine configuration like this. Kawasaki says, in the video series, the engine is designed to spin up quickly and have sensitive throttle response as well as more torque in the lower and middle bands of the rev range.

The electronics suite on the ZX-25R is also said to be up-to-date with features commonly found on larger capacity motorcycles costing a lot more. These include a quickshifter, selectable rider modes and traction control, items not usually found below the 500 cc threshold.

Suspension is of similar quality, with Showa’s SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) 37 mm diameter upside-down fork making an appearance in the small displacement arena as well as a Horizontal Back_link monoshock at the rear. This is to give the ZX-25R optimum track performance while still being suitable for daily riding.

With the video series being released one by one, we can assume Indonesian riders are excited about the impending release of the ZX-25R, with the determining factor being the price. In Indonesia, competition for the Kawasaki ZX-24R comes from the Honda CBR250RR, Yamaha YZF-R25 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250.













