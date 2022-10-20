In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 October 2022 5:28 pm / 0 comments

More news from the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit (SIC). One of Hammy the Dirty Badger’s friends whispered in his ear that Malaysian racer Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, will be making the move to Moto3 for the 2023 MotoGP.

The news is as yet unconfirmed, with Damok currently racing for Team Monlau Motul in the 2022 FIM JuniorGP championship, where he stands fourth in the riders’ standings. Damok will be racing at the Malaysia MotoGP this weekend as a wildcard entry in Moto3, with VisionTrack Racing Team.

There were also Moto3 wildcard rides for Damok in Jerez and Catalunya, Spain, and in Portimao, Portugal. It is not known whether Damok will join VisionTrack or move to another Moto3 team. In 2022, Damok’s dream of competing in the Moto3 class were dashed due to being unable to find a sponsor.