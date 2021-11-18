In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 November 2021 9:24 am / 1 comment

Due to the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysian motorcycle racer Syarifuddin Azman, better known as Damok, has been unable to confirm his participation in the MotoGP Moto3 category for 2022. Unable to find a sponsor for his campaign next year, after news of negotiations for Damok to enter a Moto3 team with the expectation of an announcement in October.

Speaking to Malaysian media in a online interview, Zulfahmi Khairuddin, SIC Racing Team manager, said there will be no Malaysian representation in any of the MotoGP race categories in 2022. Citing the difficulty in obtaining a sponsor in the current uncertain economic conditions due to the worldwide pandemic, Zulfahmi said he announced Damok’s Moto3 plans in October to try and speed up the process (of obtaining a sponsor.)

“This is sad news because from 2009 to 2021, we have had a Malaysia competing in MotoGP but not for 2022,” said Zulfahmi. Damok, who currently competes in the 2021 FIM CEV championship in Spain under the SIC Racing Monlau Motorsports banner, took his maiden CEV win in June this year.

He was later given a tryout in the MotoGP Moto3 category with Petronas Sepang Racing Team at Motorland Aragon where he earned three race points with a 13th pace finish. Sepang International Circuit (SIC) chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif has been approached for comment.