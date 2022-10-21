In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 October 2022 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Finally on show to the public in Malaysia is the 2022 Kawasaki ZX-25R, much anticipated by local 250 riders, happening at the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia at Sepang. During the media preview, Modenas chief executive office Roslan Raskan said the ZX025R will be launched in Malaysia mid-next year with pricing expected to be “competitive and attractive.”

The ZX-25R will be brought in CKD, which will go a long way towards making local pricing affordable. The ZX-25R is priced at RM28,427 in Indonesia, RM36,450 in Thailand and RM35,692 in the Philippines for 2020.

Power for the ZX-25R comes from an inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC mill displacing 249.8 cc and produces 51 PS at 15,500 rpm (with Ram Air) and 22.9 Nm of torque at 14,500 rpm. The quick shifter equipped six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch will propel the ZX-25R to a claimed top speed of 197 km/h.

Despite only having 250 cc, the ZX-25R comes with technology more commonly seen in larger displacement sports bikes like two ride modes, Full or Low, KTRC traction control and electronic throttle valves. Also standard on the ZX-25R is am immobiliser system.

Braking is done with a single 310 mm diameter disc with monobloc calliper on the front wheel while the rear wheel uses a 220 mm calliper. Suspension on the ZX-25R uses upside-down SFF-BP forks in 37 mm diameter forks in front, while the rear Back-Link horizontal monoshock comes with preload adjustment.