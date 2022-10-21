In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 October 2022 3:40 pm / 0 comments

Riding for MT Helmets-MSI team in the 2023 MotoGP Moto3 world championship is Malaysia’s Syarifuddin Azman, better known to fans as Damok. This confirms a rumour circulating yesterday that Damok would be entering Moto3 in 2023 with a full season ride.

Racing this weekend at the Petronas Malaysia MotoGP as a wildcard in Moto3 under VisionTrack Racing Team, Damok was overjoyed to make the announcement after having his ambition of a Moto3 ride in 2022 dashed due to a lack of sponsor.

“This is a dream come true for me under SIC and ZK (Zulfahmi Khairuddin) who have worked hard to get me a place in Moto3 all this while,” said Damok. “Right now, I need to familiarise myself with the team because I don’t know the team well except for my team mate Diogo Moreira,” he said.

Meanwhile, team manager Zulfahmi said next year will be exceptionally tough for SIC Racing as the current dissolution of Parliament means there is no Minister of Youth and Sports. “The question of sponsorship is still yet to be decided,” said Zulfahmi. It is understood SIC Racing will have to self sufficient in its racing efforts going forward.