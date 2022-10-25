In BMW, Cars, International News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 25 October 2022 7:11 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 BMW X1 and the 2022 2 Series Active Tourer have scored the full five-star rating in their respective Euro New Car Assessement Programme (Euro NCAP) crash tests.

Both models brought a strong showing in the four tested categories of adult occupant, child occupant, vulnerable road users and safety assist systems; the third-generation X1 scored 86%, 89%, 76% and 92% in those respective categories, while the U06-generation 2 Series Active Tourer scored 88%, 81%, 79% and 92% in those respective categories.

For the X1, driver chest protection was rated as weak based on dummy reading of compression on the frontal impact test. For the full-width rigid barrier test, chest protection for the driver and rear passenger was rated marginal, with good impact protection for other critical body areas and good or adequate for the driver.

In the side barrier test and the more severe side pole test, protection of all critical body areas was good, and the X1 scored full marks in this assessment. Meanwhile, control of excursion, or the extent of the occupant being throw to the other side of the vehicle when hit from the far side, was scored adequate.

The front seats and headrests, and rear seats of the 2022 X1 were found to offer good whiplash protection from rear-end impacts, and the vehicle also applies the brakes after impact to avoid a secondary collision.

For the 2 Series Active Tourer, driver chest protection was rated as marginal for the driver and rear passenger, with good protection for other critical body areas. In the side barrier test, protection of all critical body areas was rated good and the 2 Series Active Tourer scored maximum points in this assessment. Meanwhile, control of excursion, or the extent of the occupant being throw to the other side of the vehicle when hit from the far side, was rated as adequate.

As with the 2022 X1, the 2022 2 Series Active Tourer scored well in rear-end impacts with its front seat and headrests, and rear seats offering good whiplash protection. Also like the X1, the 2 Series Active Tourer applies the brakes after impact to avoid a secondary collision.

For child occupant protection, the X1 offered good or adequate protection for both child dummies. The assessment commended clear information to the driver for the status of the airbag, and all restraint types designed for the X1 could be properly installed and accommodated.

Occupant protection, 2022 BMW X1 (above) and 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (below); click to enlarge

Child occupant protection in the 2 Series Active Tourer similarly offered good protection in all critical areas, albeit with a note that the seatbelt partially slipped off the shoulder of the 10-year-old child dummy. Otherwise the 2AT’s performance matches the X1 in this segment, offering clear information on the airbag status to the driver and enabling all restraint types designed for the X1 to be properly installed and accommodated.

For vulnerable road users, both the 2022 X1 and 2022 2 Series Active Tourer feature an active bonnet that lifts to yield greater clearance of the rigid structures in the engine compartment, where head protection was rated good along the bonnet surface, though rated poor along the base of the windscreen and the A-pillars.

The bumper offered good protection for pedestrians’ legs, however pelvis region protection was poor across all test locations on the X1, and mixed results for pelvis region protection on the 2AT. The AEB systems in both cars was found to perform well when responding to pedestrians and cyclists, with collisions avoided in most scenarios.

Against other vehicles, the AEB systems of the 2022 X1 and 2022 2 Series Active Tourer reacted well, and both models have seatbelt reminders for front and rear seats as standard as well as a system to detect driver fatigue. Lane support systems in both cars gently correct the vehicle’s path if it drifts out of lane, and also intervenes in more critical situations. Also in both cars, the speed assistance system detects the local speed limit, and the driver car choose to let the system determine the car’s maximum speed.

