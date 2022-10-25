In Bikes, Local Bike News, QJMotor / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 October 2022 12:32 pm / 2 comments

2022 QJMotor SRV250

New entries into the Malaysian 250 cc motorcycle market are the 2022 QJMotor SRV250, SRK250 and SRK250RR. The SRV250 cruiser and SRK250 naked sports are priced at RM16,888 while the sportsbike styled SRK250RR is tagged at RM18,888, with pricing not including road tax, insurance and registration while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.

The SRK250 and SRK250RR from QJMotor Malaysia come with a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 249 cc, eight-valve parallel-twin fed by EFI. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

However, power numbers differ between the two with the SRK250 naked sports putting out 31.5 hp at 11,000 rpm with 21.2 Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. Meanwwhile the SRK250RR sportsbike gets 25 hp at 8,500 rpm and 24.1 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm, coupled with a slip and assist clutch to reduce effort at the lever.

2022 QJMotor SRK250RR (left) and SRK250

As for the SRV250, power comes from a V-twin producing 27.5 hp at 9,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 23.0 Nm at 7,000rpm. In terms of suspension, the SRV250 gets upside-down forks in front with twin shock absorbers in the rear, while the SRK250 and 250RR come with upside-down forks and monoshock at the back.

Colour options for the SRK 250 are red, black and blue while the SRK250RR is available in red, black, or orange. Buyers of the SRV250 can opt between Black Matte and Black Green paint schemes. Availability of the SRV250, SRK250 and SRK250RR at authorised QJMotor Malaysia dealers is from November.

GALLERY: 2022 QJMotor SRK250