25 October 2022

Inline with Petronas’ move towards sustainable fuels, Sepang International Circuit (SIC) plans to install electric vehicle (EV) fast DC chargers at the track. Speaking to local media after the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif said, “yes, SIC has plans to implement EV charging for use trackside.”

“This is to make Sepang both environmentally friendly and encourage EVs to use the track and facilities at Sepang, an example would be the Porsche Taycan,” explained Shafriman. There is at present a stumbling block to the implementation of charging facilities at the track.

“Right now our biggest hurdle is the electrical substation that supplies SIC. It does not have enough capacity to support the addition of EV fast chargers,” Shafriman said. “But we are speaking with our partners and hope to see EV charging at the track soon, perhaps by this year,” he added.