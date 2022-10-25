In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 October 2022 9:02 am / 4 comments

A crowd of 163,567 visitors was recorded at Sepang International Circuit (SIC for the 2022 Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia. Although the number fell short of the record estimated 180,000 visitors in 2019 Malaysia MotoGP, SIC chief executive officer Shafriman Hanif was nonetheless satisfied with the turnout.

“This year’s MotoGP is important to us as it is the first major event we held after the government relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions. It is also the first year Petronas is the title sponsor for the Malaysian MotoGP and we are pleased at the way it turned out,” said Shafriman.

2022 Malaysia MotoGP race winner Pecco Bagnaia followed by Enea Bastianini who finished second.

With over 80,000 visitors recorded on Sunday, race day, the weather was co-operative, despite misgivings over the rain showers on Friday Free Practice and Saturday Qualifying in the morning. “I was surprised to see so many families in the grandstand and mall area, with many pushing babies in strollers,” Shafriman said.

By the numbers, Friday saw 21,015 visitors at SIC, with 53,937 attending the qualifying sessions on Saturday, and a crowd of 88,615 in the stands on Sunday. Shafriman also said retail ticket sales were only about 20% of the total, the majority taken up by corporate purchases.