By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 October 2022

Just colour updates for the 2023 Yamaha Y16ZR for Malaysia, with recommended retail racing set at RM11,118 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. New colours for next year are Glacier White, Phantom Neon & Flaming Silver and the Y16ZR comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.

The new price of RM11,118 against the 2021 pricing for the Y16ZR which was RM10,888, a price increase of RM230. Every purchase of a Y16ZR will come with a Yamaha safety disc lock worth RM 100.

Otherwise, things remain unchanged for the Y16ZR with power coming from a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill displacing 155 cc with Variable Valve Transmission (VVA) and fed by EFI. Power is claimed to be 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm with 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm.

Power gets to the ground via a six-speed slipper and assist clutch equipped gearbox and chain final drive. For braking the Y16ZR gets a two-piston brake calliper and 245 mm brake disc on the front wheel while the back wheel is stopped with a single hydraulic calliper and disc.

5.4-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with weight claimed to be 119 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm. Tyre sizing is 90/80-17 in front and 120/70-17 in the rear with LED lighting used throughout and an LCD instrument panel displays the necessary information.

GALLERY: 2023 Yamaha Y16ZR