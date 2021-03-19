In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 19 March 2021 10:35 am / 1 comment

After launching in Vietnam the previous December as the new Yamaha Exciter, the 2021 Yamaha Y16ZR is now in Malaysia, priced at RM10,888, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. To be sold in Malaysia alongside the Yamaha Y15ZR (RM8,168), the Y16ZR is an upgrade over the Y15ZR, carrying the engine from the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Yamaha MT-15.

In the engine room is a single-cylinder, 155 cc, liquid-cooled mill fed by EFI and equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA), producing 17.7 hp at 9,500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. This compares against the R15 which gets 19 hp and 14.7 Nm torque and the Y15ZR which claims 15.4 hp and 13.8 Nm of torque from a similar displacement.

The Y16ZR now matches its market rival, the Honda RS150R (RM8,199) with a six-speed gearbox – the Y15ZR comes with five speeds – that is also equipped with an assist and slipper clutch that reduces lever effort and prevents rear wheel hop. Braking sees a similar upgrade over the Y15ZR, with the Y16ZR coming with a two-piston brake calliper and 245 mm brake disc.

A new, lighter frame is said to be stiffer, with 4.5 mm thicker frame members providing increased ride stability at speed. Suspension on the Y16ZR is done with conventional telescopic forks that are 10 mm taller in front and a preload-adjustable mono shock at the back.

Inside the cockpit, an LCD panel displays all the necessary information, and a shift indicator is provided as well as tachometer and gear indicator. On the handlebar pods, the Y16ZR comes with a kill switch on the right and passing light on the left and a 12-Volt charging socket is located inside the front cowl.

Fuel capacity for the Y16ZR is now 5.4-litres, compared to the 4.2-litres of the Y15ZR. Weight is listed at 119 kg and seat height is set at 795 mm while LED lighting is used throughout.

Styling on the Y16ZR follows the looks of Yamaha super and sports bike designs, with the front lighting split into LED DRLs and separate high and low beams. The front turn signals are integrated into the cowl, giving the Y16Zr a sleek appearance from the front while the rear lighting arrangement follows the style of the Yamaha YZF-R1 super bike.

There are three colour options for the Yamaha Y16ZR – Phantom Grey, Arrow Blue and Raging Yellow – and the first 5,000 purchasers of the Y16Zr will receive a Royal Selangor Y16ZR key pouch which can be personalised to the owner’s name. In a departure from Yamaha’s usual practice, Malaysia receives the Y16ZR ahead of ASEAN neighbours Thailand and Indonesia.