27 October 2022

The JPJ eBid online vehicle number plate bidding system continues to be one of the highest contributors in revenue for the road transport department (JPJ). The department has managed to collect RM286 million in the first 10 months of the year, well eclipsing the total collection for 2020, a year disrupted by Covid-19.

According to JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim, 124 vehicle number plate series have been introduced through the system so far this year, with an average of RM2.3 million profit per series.

He said that the eBid system, which replaced the manual bidding system used previously, had made it more convenient for interested parties to place their bids. “Since the department introduced the initiative, response from the public has been very encouraging, as everyone can bid no matter where they are,” he was quoted as saying in a Bernama report.

“This system makes it easy for consumers to bid for the numbers they want in a transparent and effective manner. Previously, people in Penang couldn’t bid for other states’ plates, but now they can bid for any state’s plate, including Sarawak, online,” he said.

The JPJ eBid system kicked off in April 2019 in pilot project form, and the first number plate series to go online was Putrajaya’s FC. After FC, JPJ eBid was used by the department for KL plates starting with the VDN series in June 2019. It’s now nationwide, and very popular amongst car buyers, as attested by the money spent on number plates.