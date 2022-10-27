In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Pan Eu Jin / 27 October 2022 3:54 pm / 0 comments

The Sime Darby Centralised Body and Paint centre has been accredited with the world-class Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre (VCDR) standard. Equipped with the latest equipment and helmed by trained technicians, the facility in Bukit Jelutong is one of only two centres in Malaysia to be aligned with the VCDR standard – the other being Federal Auto Glenmarie.

With the capacity to service 1,260 vehicles per year, the Sime Darby Motors facility can attend to body repair and paint services for a range of Volvo cars, including hybrid and fully electric models. The VCDR services are available via Sime Darby Swedish Auto dealerships in Ara Damansara and Setia Alam.

Aside from ensuring the highest standards for body repair and paint services, the VCDR programme also ensures that services are provided using sustainable methods and state-of-the-art processes integrated within the facility. This is to minimise the environmental impact and promote sustainable energy consumption.

The VCDR standard also requires the use of state-of-the-art body repair systems and advanced tools including a highly-accurate 3D sensor-equipped measuring system. Also in place is a well-ventilated and dust-free environment at the paint centre, to ensure the best outcome and finishing.

In conjunction with the launch, customers who spend a minimum of RM3,000 on body and paint repair services at Sime Darby Swedish Auto centres will be eligible to free interior and exterior detailing as well as ozone cleaning worth RM1,200, subject to terms and conditions. The promotion is valid from now till December 31. For more information, contact Volvo Ara Damansara at 03-7623 3200 or Volvo Setia Alam at 03-5870 1188.