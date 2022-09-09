In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 9 September 2022 5:42 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced the launch of its first dedicated body repair and paint services facilities, which are available at Federal Auto Cars in Glenmarie and Sime Darby Swedish Auto in Ara Damansara. Referred to as the Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre (VCDR), these facilities will provide customers with access to end-to-end body repair and paint services.

In its official release, VCM said Federal Auto Cars Glenmarie and Sime Darby Motors Centralised Body and Paint Centre are the first two Volvo service centres in Malaysia to be aligned with VCDR standards. “Malaysia is the second country in the region to introduce VDCR,” said Nick Connor, head of Volvo Cars APEC.

“We want our customers to walk away with a Volvo car in complete peace of mind knowing that we are ready to provide them with Volvo’s international standard of care for their vehicles. By introducing VCDR within our dealer network, it enables our customers to enjoy vehicles that provides them a lifelong lifespan,” commented Charles Frump, managing director of VCM.

With a built-up area of 11,133 square feet, each VDCR facility is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by trained technicians to handle up to 1,260 vehicles yearly. In line with Volvo’s sustainability initiatives, the VDCR facilities feature a low-pressure ventilation system with automatic controls that reduces energy consumption as well as the emission of carbon dioxide and microscopic particles.

Additionally, the machinery utilises batteries when heating the electric system, and more than 80% of the air in the facility will be sent through a filtration system that reduces energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The use of volatile organic compounds (VOC) in paint is also replaced with a water-based paint, reducing employees’ exposure to hazardous chemicals.

“We aim to continue delivering the best quality service and offerings to our customers. This includes ramping up the sustainability of our operations to minimise environmental impact, while maintaining service excellence. As such, we are pleased to adopt the VCDR standard for Volvo vehicles at our Sime Darby Motors Centralised Body and Paint facility, in line with our ESR initiative to lower carbon transition, continuously invest in solutions and inspire meaningful change,” said Jeffrey Gan, managing director of retail and distribution of Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

“Being an integral part of the Volvo network in Malaysia, we are committed towards delivering excellent service quality and safe vehicles to our Volvo customers through our investments and continuous improvement of every aspect of our operations. In today’s environment, we place as much if not more emphasis on climate sustainability in our business strategies and decisions. We, therefore, wholeheartedly embrace the entire VCDR concept for its environmentally friendly equipment, as well as efficient workflow and processes,” added Wong Fay Lee, chairman of Federal Auto Holdings.