In Cars, International News, smart / By Pan Eu Jin / 28 October 2022 3:12 pm / 0 comments

smart Malaysia’s Facebook page has gone live following its partnership with Proton after the two signed a general distributorship agreement (GDA) in August. The partnership will see Proton selling and servicing smart vehicles in Malaysia and Thailand.

In its first Facebook post, smart is welcoming everyone to have open discussions about the future of electric mobility. The page will also serve as a platform to learn more about the brand and for everyone to get in touch with smart vehicle owners and enthusiasts. Exclusive content on smart products and their features will be shared on the page, and Malaysians are encouraged to share their stories, opinions and experiences about smart and EVs.

Following the GDA signing, Proton New Energy Technology or Pro-Net – a fully-owned subsidiary of Proton – was established to handle the sales and distributorship of smart vehicles and its own new energy vehicle (NEV) offerings. NEV is a term used for electrified vehicles – including mild hybrids and PHEVs – in China.

The #1 will be the first smart vehicle to be launched in Malaysia and it’s expected to arrive early Q4 of 2023, making our country the first in the ASEAN region to get the #1 in right-hand drive form. Proton is expecting to enter the Thailand market by mid-2024. Proton aims to sell between 800 to 1,000 units of smart vehicles in Malaysia, with a long term cumulative goal of 10,000 units by 2027.

The fully electric smart #1 was unveiled in April and while it’s styled by Mercedes-Benz, it is built on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA). The EV produces 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque from a rear-mounted electric motor that’s powered by a 66 kWh battery. The #1 boasts an EV range of up to 440 km on the WLTP cycle.