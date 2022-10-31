In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 October 2022 11:11 am / 1 comment

Getting V-four power is the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4, with 168 hp and 128 Nm of torque. Calling it a “muscle cruiser”, Ducati claims the Diavel V4 combines “linearity at low revs with vigorous torque throughout the entire range of delivery.”

This is made possible with the use of Ducati’s V4 Granturismo 1,158 cc engine, the same unit used in the Multistrada V4, with ride-by-wire and 46 mm diameter throttle body. With 168 hp at 10,750 rpm, the Diavel V4 makes 0.5 Nm more torque than the Multistrada V4, at 128 Nm at 7,750 rpm, giving it a zero-to-100 number of less than three seconds.

A six-speed up-and-down quickshifter equipped gearbox sends power to the single-sided swingarm mounted 240/45 rear tyre via chain final drive. There are two colour options for the Diavel V4 – Ducati Red or Thrilling Black.

Lighting is revamped for the 2023 Diavel V4, with the unique “double-C” DRL now a slightly less angular shape. Rear lighting is also revised, more closely resembling the arrangement found on the Ducati X-Diavel while front turn signals are integrated into the handlebars, located just in front of the brake and clutch fluid reservoirs.

The Diavel has also gone on a diet, losing 13 kg for a dry weight of 223 kg. Of this, five kg was shaved off the engine, due to the light weight of the V4 Granturismo mill, while eight kg was taken off the chassis through reworking of components.

A full suite of electronics is fitted to the Diavel V4, including three power modes and four riding modes – Sport, Touring, Urban and the new Wet mode – with cruise and launch control as standard. The riding modes allow customisation of power delivery and the intervention of riding aids – Ducati Traction Control in Cornering version, ABS Cornering and Ducati Wheelie Control – to the rider’s preference.