In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 November 2022 9:50 am / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that QS-R and QAB-F are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

JPJ Sarawak’s latest running number series is ‘QAB-F’, and it will be open for tender today, November 2. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on November 6. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the series ‘QS-R’. The bidding period starts November 13 and will close at 10pm on November 17. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

Maybe the bosses of QSR Brands will be interested in this one.