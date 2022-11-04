In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 November 2022 1:09 pm / 1 comment

Drawing on its Moto2 racing experience, English motorcycle maker Triumph has released the 2023 Triumph Street Triple lineup. The range comprises of the 765 Street Triple RS and R, and the limited edition 765 Street Triple Moto2.

Engine power has been upgraded for the 765 RS and Moto2, with 128.2 hp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm from the 765 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline three-cylinder. Meanwhile the 765 R gets 118.4 hp at 11,500 rpm with the same torque as the R and Moto2, 80 Nm.

The gearbox has also been revised to take advantage of the increased power and torque, with shorter gear ratios for faster acceleration. Standard fitment across the range is Triumph’s up-and-down quick shifter, mated to the six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

Electronics also gets an upgrade with the riding aids now featuring a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument panel on the RS and Moto2, including a lap timer, with MyTriumph smartphone connectivity enabled while the 765 R gets an LCD panel with bar tachograph and digital speedometer. New algorithms for the front wheel lift control ensure non-intrusive operation while enhancing control.

As for riding modes, the 765 R gets four modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable while the RS and Moto2 versions get five – the four included in the 765 R plus an additional track mode. More dynamic throttle maps in Road, Sport and Track modes provide responsive feel while Rain mode restricts the engine power to 100 PS while increasing the level of ABS and traction control.

Bodywork is all new including a new 15-litre fuel tank, two-litres down from previous, with integrated side panels and sharper radiator cowls. The new headlight finisher also incorporates the air intake while a colour-coded belly pan is supplied with the 765 RS and is an optional extra for the 765 R.

The 765 RS features a colour-coded seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat – making switching between solo and two-up riding duty easy. As for the race-inspired 765 Moto2, lightweight carbon fibre bodywork including the front mudguard, side panels, headlight finisher and belly pan is fitted.

This is complemented by the machined top yoke with etched edition number. Only 765 of each Moto2 colour scheme will be made, making this the most exclusive, and collectable, Street Triple to date.

In the suspension department, the ‘base’ model 765 R gets fully-adjustable Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks – Big Piston (SFF-BP) with Showa monoshock at the rear, also fully-adjustable. For the 765 RS, fully-adjustable Showa 41 mm upside down Big Piston Forks (BPF) are used while the 765 Moto2 comes with Ohlins NIX30 front forks, with both the RS and Moto2 getting fully-adjustable Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock.

Brembo supplies the braking, the 765 RS and Moto2 getting Brembo Stylema four-piston callipers in front while the R makes do with Brembo M4.32 four-piston radial monobloc callipers. For weight, the 765 R tips the scales at 189 kg while the RS and Moto2 come in at 188 kg, all numbers being wet with 90% fuel carried onboard.

The Street Triple R is available in two paint schemes – Silver Ice with Storm Grey and Yellow graphics or Crystal White with Storm Grey and Lithium Flame graphics – while the RS gets three- Silver Ice with Baja Orange and Storm Grey graphics, Carnival Red with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics or Cosmic Yellow with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics.

Rounding out the Triumph Street Triple 765 range is two race derived liveries for the 765 Moto2. These are Triumph Racing Yellow with an Aluminium Silver rear sub-frame or Crystal White with Triumph Racing Yellow rear subframe with Moto2 branding on the tank, wheel, tail unit and silencer.

GALLERY: 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2