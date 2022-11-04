In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Pan Eu Jin / 4 November 2022 5:44 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2022, co-sponsored by myTukar, Petron and Yinson GreenTech will be taking place tomorrow from November 5-6 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) between 9 am to 7 pm. If you’ve been looking for a new or pre-owned car, this is one event you don’t want to miss!

Nissan will be present at the expo to showcase the handsome Almera Turbo equipped with a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic gearbox to drive the front wheels. Fuel consumption is rated at 18.4 km/L (5.4 L/100km).

Performance aside, safety is also another highlight of the Almera Turbo. Prices start from RM83,888 with all variants equipped with the Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (autonomous emergency braking) systems. Move up the ladder and the Almera Turbo will also feature an Intelligent Around View Monitor with Intelligent Moving Object Detection, a blind spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Almera Turbo is accompanied by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty along with five free maintenance services inclusive of parts and labour. For an extra RM1,000 you can even have the Almera Turbo kitted up with a five-piece Tomei Aerokit Package worth RM8,000. The aerokit was developed by Tomei in Japan in collaboration with Edaran Tan Chong Motor and consists of sportier front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and a boot lid spoiler. The package also includes sports pedals, a footrest and ICE cool tinting services.

Apart from Nissan, brands such as Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua, and Volvo will also be at the expo happening this weekend. Cycle & Carriage will be on site with an array of Mercedes-Benz vehicles while BMW and MINI vehicles will be showcased by Wheelcorp Premium.

There will also be attractive deals from paultan.org aside from the offers by participating brands. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher of RM2,500. The total is made up of a RM500 voucher for V-Kool auto window film/auto coating, a RM500 voucher from Dodomat, a RM500 voucher by Blueair air purifier, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 voucher by DK Schweizer for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

Co-sponsor myTukar will also be giving out RM1,000 vouchers to the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car or trade in their car via its online platform. Those who trade in their vehicles will be given a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM 500 Blueair air purifier voucher while the first 25 customers to book a used car will receive a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 Recaro child car seat voucher. Those who trade in a vehicle and book a used car in one go will see the voucher value increase to RM1,500.

That’s not all folks! Customers with confirmed new car bookings are entitled to a lucky draw with attractive prizes including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each. The grand prize is a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Even as rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

We’ll be sharing more promotions from all participating brands leading up to ACE 2022 so stay tuned! See you at ACE 2022 starting tomorrow from November 5 and 6 between 9 am to 7 pm at the Setia City Convention Centre!