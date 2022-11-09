In Bikes, International Bike News, Italjet / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 November 2022 5:17 pm / 0 comments

Showing up at the EICMA motorcycle show in Italy is the Italjet Dragster 500 Concept. Like the Italjet Dragster 125 (RM29,500) and Dragster 200 (RM34,800) recently launched in Malaysia, the Dragster 500 features a minimalist industrial design with frame on display.

Looking a lot like one of Rudy Norman’s GTB creations, the Dragster 500 comes with oversized tyres front and rear. The multi-link hub-steering front suspension of the Dragster 125/200 is going, replaced with upside-down forks of a suitably beefy size.

Inside the engine room, a 450 cc single takes up residence with a claimed 43 hp at 8,000 rpm and 43 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The power plant is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive which sort of makes it more of a supercub like the Yamaha Y15ZR or Honda RS150R.

A 160-section rear tyre fills up the rear end of the Dragster 500, fitted to a 15-inch wheel. Italjet says the Dragster 500 weighs about 180 kg with 12 litres of fuel in the tank and is expected to enter the scooter market in 2024.