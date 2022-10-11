In Bikes, Italjet, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 October 2022 3:28 pm / 4 comments

After its press preview last week, the 2022 Italjet Dragster now has official pricing in Malaysia, with the Dragster 125 priced at RM29,500 while the Dragster 200 is tagged at RM34,800. Pricing is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

The two Dragster variants on offer in the Malaysian market differ only in engine capacity and other minor details. For the Dragster 200, 181 cc DOHC, liquid-cooled, Euro 5 compliant single-cylinder engine with a claimed 17.2 hp at 8,000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,750 rpm.

Meanwhile, the Dragster 125 gets 9.2 hp at 9,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of torque from 124 cc, with both engine variants being Euro 5 compliant. Fuelling is by EFI and power gets to the ground via CVT automatic transmission and belt drive as is the norm for scooters in this class.

Italjet rates the top speed of the Dragster 125 at 96 km/h while the Dragster 200 is apparently capable of 108 km/h. Weight for the Italjet is 140 kg for either model with 9-litres of fuel carried in the tank located under the floorboard while seat height is set at 771 mm.

Wheel sizing is 13-inch at the rear shod with 140/70 rubber while the 12-inch front wheel gets a 120/70 tyre. Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear, the front with a single 200 mm disc while the rear wheel is stopped with a 190 mm unit, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

For suspension, the rear of the Dragster gets a monoshock adjustable for preload with 47 mm of suspension travel. At the front, there is an independent single-sided suspension system giving 33 mm of travel with steering and suspension components separated, much like the front yoke suspension of an aircraft.