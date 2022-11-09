In Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 November 2022 11:58 am / 1 comment

Click to enlarge

This is it, the KL Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM, formerly known as SCKLM) 2022 is finally happening this weekend. This is what most runners have been ultimately training for, a finish or a personal best at the main event of our local race calendar.

The biggest news for this year’s SCKLM is a completely new route for the 42.195 km full marathon, which takes runners on a tour of the KL city centre (Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, KLCC) before heading down Jalan Ampang to enter the AKLEH. You’ll then run back towards the city centre and make a U-turn at the end, crossing the Saloma Bridge twice.

After being a tourist on foot, it’s all the way to Ampang, joining the MRR2 briefly before running almost the full length of the DUKE highway. FM runners exit the DUKE at Jalan Kuching and at this point, you’d have done 35 km, with seven more to go all the way back to Dataran Merdeka for your medal. No Bukit Tunku this time!

Click to enlarge

The 21.097 km half marathon route is pretty much similar to the FM route, but without the AKLEH U-turn and DUKE. As for the 10K run, if you’ve been to KL Car Free Morning Sunday runs, it’s like that route plus Jalan Kuching and Jalan Parlimen before a final downhill dash to Dataran Merdeka.

It’s quite some route (check out the visualiser video below), and many KL roads will be closed to traffic to make way for event. It’ll be done in stages and sections – check out the map above and the full list of roads and closure times in the gallery below. If you’re not participating, it’s best to just sleep in or avoid KL in the morning this weekend.

By the way, the full marathon starts at 3.45 am on Sunday, while the half marathon will be flagged off at 5.45 am. Note that the 10 km run will happen on Saturday, November 12 – flag off time for the competitive speed category is 6am.

As usual, organiser Dirigo has arranged free LRT and MRT rides for runners in the morning, but now, a major part of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line is out of action. In answering a question on Facebook, the organiser said “we are aware of the situation with the Kelana Jaya to KLCC LRT line and are in close communication with Prasarana. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information”.

Take the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling lines (to Masjid Jamek) or the MRT Kajang Line (Pasar Seni) instead – those are unaffected. See the train map below.

Lastly, the race pack collection expo (REPC) will be happening at the KL Convention Centre from tomorrow till Saturday (November 10-11, 11am to 8pm; November 12, 10am to 6pm). This will also be affected by the closure of the KLCC station if you rely on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, so plan your route – I always take the MRT to Bukit Bintang and walk to KLCC.

Good luck runners and may you achieve your targets!