Rapid KL has announced that 16 stations along the LRT Kelana Jaya Line will be closed for 7 days beginning today up to November 15 2022 to facilitate repair works.

LRT Kelana Jaya line will not be completely closed – it still be usable for stations that still remain open, but trains from Putra Heights station will turn back at Lembah Subang and trains from Gombak station will turn back at Damai station. However, please take note that the operating hours for the remaining stations will be cut shorter and operation hours will end at 11pm.

What is causing LRT Kelana Jaya Line problems?

Problems on the LRT Kelana Jaya line started on Saturday morning (November 5) and since then, service has been going up and down while Rapid KL works with Canadian OEM supplier Thales Group to fix a malfunction with the line’s Automatic Train Control (ATC) system.

With overnight repair sessions to minimise service disruption failing to solve the issue, it looks like Rapid KL has decided to suspend the affected part of the line for a week in hopes to fix the issue permanently.

Try Moovit to find public transport routes

If you are a regular Kelana Jaya line user, we recommend you to download the Moovit app to find alternate routes to get to your destination. Just key in your start point and destination point and the Moovit app will calculate routes using other rail services or public bus services.

