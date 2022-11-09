Rapid KL has announced that 16 stations along the LRT Kelana Jaya Line will be closed for 7 days beginning today up to November 15 2022 to facilitate repair works.
LRT Kelana Jaya line will not be completely closed – it still be usable for stations that still remain open, but trains from Putra Heights station will turn back at Lembah Subang and trains from Gombak station will turn back at Damai station. However, please take note that the operating hours for the remaining stations will be cut shorter and operation hours will end at 11pm.
What is causing LRT Kelana Jaya Line problems?
Problems on the LRT Kelana Jaya line started on Saturday morning (November 5) and since then, service has been going up and down while Rapid KL works with Canadian OEM supplier Thales Group to fix a malfunction with the line’s Automatic Train Control (ATC) system.
With overnight repair sessions to minimise service disruption failing to solve the issue, it looks like Rapid KL has decided to suspend the affected part of the line for a week in hopes to fix the issue permanently.
Try Moovit to find public transport routes
If you are a regular Kelana Jaya line user, we recommend you to download the Moovit app to find alternate routes to get to your destination. Just key in your start point and destination point and the Moovit app will calculate routes using other rail services or public bus services.
LINK: Moovit (Apple App Store)
LINK: Moovit (Google Play Store)
LINK: Moovit web interface
Comments
so lepas ni xyah gi kerje lah ni
Have you forgotten Work From Home?
not everybody entitle the luxury of WFH like you do, please think considerately before you spill your words
Worst public transport ever. I got out from office at 5pm yesterday, found out they closed the station, literally barred. Had to find other transport. Long story short, I reached home at 10pm.
They seriously need to address this. Early this year they say it will be sorted out by the end of this year. Now it’s November, and instead of improving, Kelana Jaya line gets worse each week. Not to mention the frequent daily disruption, sudden braking of the train, and long frequency.
Now they closed 16 stations, most of which are the most busiest stations. Many people will resort to driving to work. Buckle up, folks. You know how terrible the road traffic is, now imagine it, way worse
Let’s Lobby for ElonMusk to take over,n Sack all the deadwood.Regime change is MUST.Wee wee is only keen in awarding more LRT mega contracts.After that,rakyat kaput with poor maintenance.
Pagi pagi dahlah mabuk ketum.
Copy paste: “I’ll tell you insider scoop. This goes all the way back to during Anthony Loke’s time as TransMin when he arbitrarily cut Rapid’s budget, both OPEX for maintenance of train & bus fleets and CAPEX when they restructured MRT2 and LRT3 projects. No reasons or leeway whatsoever just across the board cut without considering the implications.
And what we seen today is that implication leading to a dwindling supply of spareparts, tho current TransMin Wee Ka Siong righted this wrong by reinstating the budgetary to sufficient level, it was already too late as Covid pandemic and global supply shortage hits the world and that causes further delays in procuring the necessary parts.
The engineers in Rapid told me they expect similar further disruptions to both rail & bus services in the current future until the world’s supply chain goes back to normal which will take years.
So a mistake made which caused a chain of events. Make sure we don’t make the same mistake this round.”
Cakap senang. The budget cut was supposed to be from salaries and number of TOP END staff. Of course nobody likes to have their pay garnished and a certain influential person managed to stop the move.
Ask any train operator around the world how they maintain their trains AND systems. Then compare it to the way Prasarana does it, even for their buses. Your answer will be there..
Have you heard the 6 year old MRT trains these days? Noisy wheels? Slow in some areas of the track? That is what happens when the SOP is not maintenance but repair when something goes wrong.
Worse? Hardly. You never ridden the rail back in those days when communication were far worse, there is no connectivity between each other, and inadequate bus linking services.
It is understandable that it will break more often, the system is 25 years old. Even new MRT lines in SG had broken far more often so there is no such thing to expect absolute reliability.
Regular public transport users will know to find alternative modes, either by bus or by Grab, and driving is usually still the last option. So while it is an inconvenience it is minor if you already know how to plan your trips.
U can always ride a motorcycle to work which is way cheaper and less stress. And u will contribute to less congestion and less CO2 emission too.
Well, luckily the stations that I stop at everyday are not affected but I hope everyone else can find another way to reach their destination by ease.
I take both bus and LRT everyday and I am disappointed in the public transportations in Selangor and KL. Even if there is busses operating, there is always difficulty taking them. For instance, there is one time where I had to wait 1 hour for the next bus. Bus schedule time is available is Moovit and it says that the busses come every 15 minutes. But let me tell you the truth, busses come every 30 minutes and sometimes even later than that. Usually bus drivers arrive at the first stop early, but lock the doors from the inside to eat/ play phone/ chill. Sometimes they even leave the bus locked and goes into the ‘information’ room where all the bus drivers chill at.
Honestly, it has been months taking busses and years of taking the LRT. The safest route is by LRT if you are rushing to reach your destination. It is hectic to take public transport nowadays. I wish everyone good luck & happy riding! :-)
Better than Moovit, Rapid has their own Pulse app which tracks all their transportation times and has a journey planner too. Bus frequency can be improved but their times are not a mystery, bus schedules do differ between peak/offpeak, weekday/weekend/ special days so a tracking app like Pulse will help you plan your trips better but you need to know to use it. The benefit is when such disruption happens, it will recommend alternatives there saving the hassle and worry to find other modes of transport.
Actually they don’t. I scanned the QR code at the Semanatan Bus Stop last night – it took me to a static web page with the bus timetable, not a real time view of where my bus was…..