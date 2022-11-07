In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 7 November 2022 11:05 pm / 0 comments

If you’re using the LRT Kelana Jaya Line from KLCC to the Kelana Jaya station tonight (November 7), take note that the service has been disrupted. In a tweet made at 11.04 pm, Rapid KL said the train service from Gombak to Kelana Jaya stations on the line would end at 11.15 pm.

Elsewhere, in another update, the company that it will extend the services on the LRT Ampang Line from Masjid Jamek and the MRT Kajang Line from Pasar Seni until 1am. Additionally, eight buses will be deployed to provide free shuttle services from KLCC, Pasar Seni and Kelana Jaya stations.

Earlier, Rapid KL had announced that there was currently no train service between KLCC Station to Kelana Jaya station, the service disruption brought about by problems with the automatic driving system near the KLCC LRT station occurring at 8.39 pm.

According to social media posts, trains on the line were stuck at station platforms for about an hour, with passengers inside unable to get out. This disruption also led to a crowd buildup on platforms and stations.

The company advised passengers to use the free intermediate bus service provided or take other alternative modes of transport such as ride-hailing services to get to their destination. No word if the LRT Kelana Jaya Line will reopen tomorrow morning.