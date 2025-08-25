LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT, some Rapid KL On-Demand and bus services to run round-the-clock for Merdeka

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / August 25 2025 11:44 am

Prasarana has announced that for Merdeka, LRT, MRT, Monorail, Sunway BRT, as well as some Rapid KL On-Demand and bus services, will run non-stop from 6am on August 30 to 11.30pm on August 31, reports the New Straits Times.

“For the additional bus services, 86 routes involving 235 buses will operate on the eve of Merdeka. Meanwhile, on National Day (August 31), the number will increase to 100 routes with 308 buses to meet public demand,” Prasarana Group president and CEO Amir Hamdan said, adding that for Rapid KL On-Demand, 20 vans will be provided to cover five zones from Putrajaya Sentral Station and one zone in the Central Business District.

There will also be 96 free intermediary buses along the Putrajaya Sentral Station-Jalan Tun Abdul Razak 2, Presint 2; Putrajaya International Convention Centre-Jalan Tun Hussein; Presint 3 and Taman Botani-Putra Square routes, to facilitate travel to the celebrations.

“The experience of operating 24-hour services last year serves as an important reference for us to improve our preparations this time. By deploying more than 5,000 frontline staff, we are confident that this year’s service will be smoother and safer,” Amir said. Click here for the full list of Merdeka round-the-clock services and information.

