LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT running 24h for Merdeka Day

Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / August 29 2024 5:08 pm

Rapid KL has announced that all its train services, namely the LRT, MRT and Monorail – as well as the BRT Sunway Line elevated bus service – will run for 24 hours for the 67th Merdeka Day celebrations. To be precise, it’s from 6am on August 30 to 11.30pm on August 31.

Also, selected Rapid KL bus routes and LRT/MRT feeder bus routes operate till 4am in conjunction with the Ambang Merdeka event. If you want to get to a Merdeka Day celebration event, selected buses will also start plying their routes from 4am on August 31. Refer to the Rapid KL website for the list of routes involved.

Ensure that your TnG card has enough credit. MyCity 1-Day Pass holders for August 30 need to tap out at an exit gate before 2.59am on August 31 to avoid Touch n Go credit being automatically deducted. A new day pass must be purchased for travel beyond 3am. Other unlimited passes can be used as normal.

Elsewhere, for those who want to go to Putrajaya for the Merdeka Day parade, KLIA Transit trains from KL Sentral to the airport stop at the administrative capital, and they are offering a 50% discount for travel on August 31.

