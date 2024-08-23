KLIA Transit offers 50% discount for Merdeka Day celebrations in Putrajaya, extra trains from KL Sentral

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / August 23 2024 4:03 pm

Want to attend Merdeka Day celebrations and join the festivities at Putrajaya but the thought of driving there and finding parking putting you off? Take the train there.

KLIA Transit trains from KL Sentral to the airport stop at Putrajaya, and they are offering a 50% discount for travel on August 31. The booking period is from today (August 23) till Merdeka Day. There’s no mention of the discount being only for travel to and from Putrajaya, so those heading to the airport might also get to enjoy the half priced tickets.

To cater to an expected increase in ridership over the period, KLIA Transit will be running extra trains from KL Sentral on the eve of National Day (1am, August 30) and on the big day itself, from KL Sentral (4am, 430am) and KLIA T2 (4.30am).

