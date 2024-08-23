KLIA Transit offers 50% discount for Merdeka Day celebrations in Putrajaya, extra trains from KL Sentral

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By /

Click to enlarge

Want to attend Merdeka Day celebrations and join the festivities at Putrajaya but the thought of driving there and finding parking putting you off? Take the train there.

KLIA Transit trains from KL Sentral to the airport stop at Putrajaya, and they are offering a 50% discount for travel on August 31. The booking period is from today (August 23) till Merdeka Day. There’s no mention of the discount being only for travel to and from Putrajaya, so those heading to the airport might also get to enjoy the half priced tickets.

To cater to an expected increase in ridership over the period, KLIA Transit will be running extra trains from KL Sentral on the eve of National Day (1am, August 30) and on the big day itself, from KL Sentral (4am, 430am) and KLIA T2 (4.30am).

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ E350
MERCEDES-BENZ E200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250
MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 