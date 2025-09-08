Rail reliability up 64% to one disruption/half-million km

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / September 8 2025 10:17 am

Prasarana has said that the reliability of its rail services have improved, charting a 0.54 million mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) and 24 disruptions as of July 2025 (versus 2024’s 0.33 million km/71 disruptions and 2023’s 0.16 million km/118 disruptions), Bernama reports.

In a recent statement, Prasarana group president and CEO Amir Hamdan attributed this achievement to the hard work of all staff and various strategic initiatives, including the implementation of a Condition-Based Maintenance programme and the replacement of train and signalling system sub-components for the Kajang Line MRT.

“In addition, the company’s approach, such as several upgrade projects and special maintenance, also had a positive impact on system availability and reliability. Among these is the mid-life refurbishment project for trains on the Ampang Line,” he said.

MKBF was adopted as a key performance indicator in 2023. Prasarana’s target is one million for its trains by 2026’s second quarter. It plans to extend MKBF to its buses too.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.