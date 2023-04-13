In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2023 9:55 am / 0 comments

To ensure better monitoring and maintenance of the LRT and MRT systems, Prasarana Malaysia will implement a new key performance indicator (KPI). According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the KPI is called Mean Kilometres Between Failures (MKBF), which has been implemented in several countries and is used to assess the stability and journey of trains before damage occurs.

As reported by Bernama, the KPI will be displayed and updated monthly on Prasarana’s website and social media for public information and evaluation beginning this May.

“Now we are experiencing an unsatisfactory situation where the MKBF for the Kelana Jaya LRT line is 150,000 km, which is the rate of damage occurring in the rate of 150,000 km of the train journey… which is an unsatisfactory figure,” said Loke.

“So, our MKBF target by the third quarter of 2026 is one million [km], which means train damage will only occur after one million km of travel,” he added. Loke also noted the MKBF target will be achieved in stages and was confident that with the addition of new coaches in August, train services will improve.

“MKBF also refers to technical disruptions exceeding five minutes… it means that if there is a delay or train disruption of five [minutes] or more, it is counted as a fault and will be evaluated through MKBF,” Loke explained. Over the past few months, train services in the country have been plagued by disruptions and lack of upkeep of supporting infrastructure.

In addition to the MKBF, the public will also have access to reports on the number of passengers, ride factor, escalator and elevator facilities that will be published weekly on the same platform.